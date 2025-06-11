Greta Thunberg Was Abused By Israeli Authorities Says French Doctor

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A French doctor alleged mistreatment of passengers on a humanitarian aid boat intercepted by Israel.

The boat, carrying 12 people including Greta Thunberg, aimed to deliver aid to Gaza.

Passengers reported difficulty accessing food and water during their detention by Israeli authorities. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A French doctor who was on board the humanitarian aid boat that was on its way to Gaza, and which was subsequently intercepted by Israeli authorities, alleged that they were abusive towards the passengers.

The boat also had Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg onboard, and the doctor, Baptiste André said that the Israeli authorities mocked and deliberately deprived passengers of sleep, particularly Thunberg.

André told reporters after arriving in France, that as soon as someone would fall asleep, the agents would play loud music and dance. He also claimed that the detainees had a hard time accessing food and water.

“I don't have the legal qualifications to specify what happened, but there were acts of mistreatment,” André said Tuesday.

Madleen was a boat organised by pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition that left Italy on June 1st to deliver aid to Gaza. There were 12 passengers on the boat, including Thunberg. The boat was intercepted 200 kilometres away from the Gaza coast by the Israeli naval forces.

Out of the 12 passengers, four, including Thunberg, agreed to sign deportation documents to go home, whereas the other eight remain in Israeli custody awaiting a court hearing.

The young activist had accused Israel of "kidnapping us in international waters and taking us against our will to Israel". "This is yet another intentional violation of rights that is added to the list of countless other violations that Israel is committing," Thunberg, 22, told reporters on arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris after being deported from Israel.

She also said that the voyage was a peaceful protest against Israel's blockade of Gaza amid deteriorating humanitarian crisis there.

However, the Israeli government has dismissed the mission as a publicity stunt and said that the boat was a “selfie yacht”. They also claimed that it was a breach of Israel's naval blockade.

