Haryana Woman Held Captive For Nine Days, Raped; Case Against Four

Police here have registered a case against four men for allegedly raping a Dalit woman over nine days after holding her captive while a man alleged that he was thrashed by some people for helping the victim file a complaint.

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she remained unconscious for most of the time as the accused, including a police constable, injected her with sedatives.

Police said the woman, who is married, knew the suspects who were from her village near Sohna here.

Police said the woman was talking to an acquaintance when two of his friends arrived in a car on June 30. They drove towards Ballabhgarh in Faridabad with her where she was confined to a room and raped repeatedly.

The woman, stated to be in her 20s, was left at the Ballabhgarh bus stand on July 8 after which she contacted her family and reached home. She later lodged a police complaint on July 10.

The case was lodged under various provisions of the IPC, including rape, kidnapping, and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said, adding that the accused are yet to be arrested.

"Investigation into the case is on," Inspector Umesh Kumar of Police Station Sadar, Sohna, said on Wednesday.

He said the constable named by the complainant in the case is posted in Faridabad.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a man from the woman's village who claimed to have helped her file a police complaint alleged that he was assaulted by some people for helping the victim file the complaint.

He gave a complaint to police, alleging that some people entered the premises of the private school run by him, assaulted and paraded him in the village.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that the incident is not related to the case in which the woman has lodged a complaint. However, further investigation is under progress," Inspector Umesh Kumar said.

