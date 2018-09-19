Haryana Town Where Teen Was Gang-Raped Observes Shutdown In Protest

A 19-year-old student was gang-raped in a field in Haryana. Police still haven't arrested all the accused

Local traders in the Haryana town where a 19-year-old student was gang-raped observed a bandh today to protest the heinous crime.

A protest march was taken out by some social organisations and residents to protest against the incident. They demanded immediate arrest of the two key accused who are on the run -- an army man who has been identified as Pankaj and the second accused - Manish. They demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The survivor, a 19-year-old college student and former school topper, had been felicitated by the government. She was kidnapped from a bus stop on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching class, police said.

She was taken to an agricultural field, drugged, and gang-raped at a room housing a tube-well for irrigation.

Shops remained closed and markets in the town wore a deserted look. The protesters demanded all necessary help and support from the government.

Earlier, a 'Mahapanchayat' of 25 villages had resolved to observe a bandh in the town to protest the incident.

The case has also prompted opposition parties to demand Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation on moral grounds, alleging the state had failed to protect its daughters.

The police have so far arrested three accused in the case - one prime accused, and two others who were involved.

Besides one of the key accused Nishu, the two other men arrested in the case have been identified by the Haryana Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) as Sanjeev, a medical practitioner who attended to the woman first after the crime, and Deendayal, the owner of the property where the woman was allegedly gang-raped.

