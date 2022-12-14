Rotting Pieces Of Woman's Chopped Body Found In Haryana's Rewari: Cops

Police said the body seemed to be around 10 days old. (Representational)

A chopped body of an unidentified woman was found in a field near Kasola flyover on Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said today.

A farmer found the head and torso of the woman in his field last night, and its hands and legs stuffed into a trolley bag, they said.

The body seemed to be around 10 days old and was decomposing, they added.

According to the complaint filed by farmer Rampal, a resident of Asalwas village, it was around 9 pm Tuesday when he went to his mustard field that he spotted a black trolley bag in the bushes and dogs hovering around it.

"When I went near the bag I sensed a foul smell. I looked into the bag carefully and saw hands and feet inside it. The torso and head of the woman were lying at some distance from the bag.

"I informed the police immediately. It looked as if some person had killed the woman and dumped her body to destroy the evidence," Mr Rampal said in his police complaint.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected the body parts for investigation.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC at Kasola Police Station late Tuesday night.

"We have kept the body in the mortuary and are trying to identify it. A probe is on, and we will nab the accused soon," said Inspector Manoj Kadiyan, SHO, Kasola Police Station.

