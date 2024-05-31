Refused Dinner, Karnataka Man Beheads Wife, Skins, Chops Her Body

A man was arrested in Karnataka's Tumakuru for beheading and skinning his wife's body after she refused to serve him dinner, police said on Friday. He confessed to killing his wife, police said.

The body of 35-year-old Pushpa was found inside the kitchen of her house in the district's Huliyurudurga village where she lived with her husband Shivaram. The couple had been married for over 10 years and lived in a rented house with their eight-year-old son.

According to the police, they had a fight on Monday night when Shivaram, who worked at a sawmill, returned home from work. The couple had frequent fights over Shivaram's job, police said.

As the fight escalated, Pushpa refused to serve him dinner. Enraged by this, Shivaram used a machete to stab and behead her, police said. He spent the night skinning her body and chopping it into pieces, police said.

In the morning, he informed his landlord about what he did. The couple's son, who was in the house at the time of the murder, was found asleep, police said.

"During questioning, he confessed to the murder. They had minor fights. On Tuesday, they fought over his employment. He killed his wife and informed his employer who called us. We have sent the body for postmortem analysis," Ashok Venkat, Superintendent Of Police, Tumkur said.