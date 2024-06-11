Chopped Hands, Legs Wrapped In Plastic Bag Found On Train In Rishikesh

GRP official said the chopped hands, legs were recovered from a plastic bag (Representational)

The missing hands and legs, believed to be of an unidentified woman whose chopped body was found stuffed in two bags in Indore recently, were recovered from a train in Rishikesh, a GRP official said on Tuesday.

The Government Railway Police recovered the body stuffed in two bags on Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger train on Sunday.

GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the chopped hands and legs were recovered from a plastic bag in a train that reached Rishikesh from Lakshmibai Nagar in Indore on Monday afternoon.

"The body part from the head to waist was found in a trolley bag left in the train, while the lower part was found in a plastic bag," he said.

Sanjay Shukla said clues suggested that the body parts found in different passenger trains in Indore and Rishikesh within two days belonged to the same girl.

"However, we will get DNA matching done on these organs to confirm this." He said the names of a woman and a man are inscribed on the hand of the victim found in a train in Rishikesh, which suggests that she was either from Gujarat or the border area of Madhya Pradesh.

"The woman is yet to be identified. Police are scanning footage of about 300 CCTV cameras installed at railway stations in and around Indore to solve the murder mystery," Shukla added.

Police stations on the Gujarat- MP border are contacted to ascertain how many women in the 20- 25 age group have gone missing in the recent past.

