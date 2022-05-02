Haryana Revises School Timings To 7 am-12 pm From Wed Due To Heat Wave

Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a yellow warning for Northwest India.

The Haryana government today issued a notice stating that the timings of all government and private has been revised to 7 am-12 pm from Wednesday due to "instense heat wave" in the state.

"Due to intense heat wave condition prevalent throughout the State Of Haryana, it has been decide that the timings of all schools (Government and Private Schools) has been changed to 7 am to 12 noon for all classes (I-XII) with effect from 04.05.2022", Haryana Additional Chief Secretary School Education Dr Mahavir Singh said in an official release.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow warning for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance, soon after the heatwave spell subsided across the country.

Senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani said that there are chances of the heatwave being over in most parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as per the analysis of IMD today.

"The heatwave in Odisha and Bengal was over on April 30, as we predicted. Strong winds will be there in the next two to three days. We are also giving a Yellow warning to Northwest India as there is a Western disturbance. Delhi is likely to experience rain mainly on May 3. Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are on yellow alert and strong winds will be there tomorrow and rain may occur," he said.

The national weather forecasting agency predicted that the isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan will experience a decrease in the temperature from today, whereas Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions for another 24 hours. It will subside from May 3, the IMD said on Sunday.

It also predicted thunderstorm activity over Northwest and East India till May 4 and over Northeast India till May 3. Isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development from Monday.

For the past few weeks, parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwave with the mercury soaring high and average maximum temperature reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively.