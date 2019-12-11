Haryana Principal Arrested After Faces Of 6 Students 'Blackened'

A case has been registered under Juvenile Justice Act, SC and ST Act, cops said (Representational)

The principal of a private school in Hisar was arrested on Wednesday after six Class 4 students, including two girls, were allegedly paraded in the school premises with blackened faces for securing less marks in a test, police said.

A spokesman of the police department said that the principal was arrested in connection with a case registered against her and three teachers under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the parents of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, he added.

The incident had taken place on Friday and the girl had informed her parents about it.

Her parents told reporters on Tuesday that the family members went to the school to complain about the treatment meted out to the children, but the authorities failed to take action against the staff responsible for the incident.

On Monday, the girl's family was joined by some other parents and they held a protest outside the old vegetable market police post in Hisar, demanding that the police take immediate action in the matter.

Members of certain Dalit outfits also reached there after receiving information about the incident.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, when asked by reporters to comment on the incident, said that in Chandigarh such things will not be tolerated.

"Whatever action required to be taken in the matter is being taken and a FIR has already been registered," the minister said.

Home Minister Anil Vij, while strongly condemning the incident, said necessary action had been initiated in the matter.