Haryana Police Arrest 2 For Creating Violent AI Image Of Cop

Hisar Police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged circulation of a fake AI-generated image involving a police personnel and a woman sanitation worker on social media.

According to police, the accused allegedly used an AI chatbot and a mobile phone to create a misleading image depicting a violent scene involving the two. The image was subsequently circulated on social media, allegedly presenting it as a real incident.

A case had earlier been registered, following which police launched an investigation and arrested the two accused. Their mobile phones and other digital evidence are now being examined to establish how the image was created and circulated.

Police have appealed to social media users and media organisations not to share unverified photographs, videos or AI-generated content. Officials warned that presenting fabricated AI content as a genuine incident and circulating it can invite legal action.

Hisar Police said action against those responsible for spreading misleading or fake AI-generated content will continue in accordance with law.