Bulldozer Action In Nuh: 250 Shanties On "Illegally Occupied" Land Razed

Haryana Nuh violence: More than 250 shanties were built in about one acre of land.

Haryana government last evening razed shanties of immigrants living in Tauru, about 20 km away from violence-hit Nuh, for encroaching on government land. The bulldozer move, however, is also being seen as action against alleged rioters, as both the district administration and the Chief Minister earlier alleged immigrants were involved in the clashes. Sources said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the demolition.

"Illegal" immigrants from Bangladesh who were earlier living in Assam had allegedly set up shanties on Haryana Urban Authority land in ward number one along Mohammadpur road of Tauru town in Nuh district. More than 250 shanties were built in about one acre of land, and they were reportedly living here for the last four years.

The bulldozer action took place amid heavy police and paramilitary deployment in anticipation of disturbances. Officers from several government departments were also on the spot.

Police and administration have alleged "outsiders", including alleged infiltrators, were involved in the attack on the VHP procession.

The Chief Minister had indicated two days back that bulldozer action will be taken in Haryana on the lines of Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, there was also an attempt to vandalise two mosques in Tauru late night on Wednesday.

Friday prayers (jumma namaz) will not be offered in Gurugram mosques this week. Muslim religious leaders have appealed to the people to prayer from their homes.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on pre-approved leave when the communal clashes roke out, was yesterday transferred to another dostrict and IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya, who has earlier headed the police force in the district from February 2020 to October 2021, appointed in his place.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days. Several vehicles, food joints, and shops were set on fire by unruly mobs.

176 people have been arrested and over 90 detained in the state so far. Forty-one cases were registered.

Mobile internet and SMS services, suspended in Nuh district since 4 pm on Monday, will be restored again today from 12 pm to 3 pm for people to buy essentials, officials said.

The police have filed seven First Information Reports, or FIRs, for incendiary social media posts. 2,300 videos are being examined, they said. Three accounts have been identified which posted inflammatory content on the day of the clashes, police said.