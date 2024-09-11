Haryana Elections 2024: AAP Picks Kavita Dalal To Take On Congress' Vinesh Phogat From Julana

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far declared 61 candidates for the polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls on Wednesday, fielding Kavita Dalal from Julana against the Congress's Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Yogesh Bairagi.

This is the fourth list of candidates released by the party for the October 5 Haryana polls.

Raj Kaur Gill has been fielded by the AAP from the Ambala Cantonment seat while Sunil Bindal is in the fray from Karnal. Nishant Anand will contest the polls from Gurugram.

The AAP's first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana polls was released on Monday as its seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far declared 61 candidates for the polls.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

The Congress and the AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi while they fought the election separately in Punjab.

The Congress had given one seat to the AAP in the general election in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully.

In the 2019 Haryana polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but failed to win a single seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)