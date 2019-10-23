Haryana Election Result Today 2019: 10 Things You Need To Know About Haryana Vidhan Sabha Chunav

2019 Haryana Election Results: The voter turnout in Haryana was 68.47 per cent.

The much-awaited Haryana Election results will be declared today and the fate of over 1,000 candidates will be decided as the counting of vote begins at 8 am. The key parties Congress, BJP, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janta Party campaigned extensively in the state. While the BJP, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, eyes its 'Mission 75' by winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the Congress, led by state party chief Kumari Selja and party heavyweight Bhupinder Singh Hooda, look to unseat the BJP in the state. Re-polling took place in five polling booths on Wednesday due to "shortcomings". The poll of exit polls predicted the BJP is likely to win 66 of 90 seats while the Congress scores 14. In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five independents. Later, two INLD legislators died and barring Abhay Singh Chautala, most other INLD MLAs and prominent leaders switched to the BJP, Congress or JJP.

Some of the key candidates in Haryana are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, wresting champions Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt, former actor and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, and party leaders Kiran Choudhary and Kuldeep Bishnoi. OP Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) as well as its offshoot Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are also trying to dent the votes of the BJP and the Congress. Other players in the poll ring include Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Swaraj India party.

Haryana Assembly Election Results: 10 Important Facts About Haryana Election

Haryana assembly elections took place on October 21, Monday and the results date is October 24. The number of eligible voters in Haryana are 1.82 crore. Of these 85 lakh are women voters and 97 lakh are male voters. The state has 90 assembly constituencies. Of these 17 are reserved for Schedule Caste. Haryana has a geographical area of 44,212 square kilometre and polled on 19,578 polling stations The voter turnout in Haryana was 68.47 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election. The poll of exit polls shows an easy victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP. In Haryana, poll of exit polls predicted the BJP is likely to win 66 of 90 seats while the Congress scores 14. The main parties in Haryana are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). While the BJP and Congress contested on all 90 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal or INLD fought on 81 seats, the Shiromani Akali Dal or SAD contested on three seats and Jannayak Janata Party or JJP fought on 88 seats. A total of 1,168 candidates, including 104 women, are contesting on 90 seats. Of these, 10 per cent have declared criminal cases against them, while 70 have declared serious criminal cases. The Hansi assembly seat in Haryana has the maximum candidates, with 25 people contesting, while the Ambala Cantonment and Shahbad have just six candidates each. Narnaul is the smallest constituency with just 1.44 lakh registered voters Badshahpur is the largest seat with 3.96 voters.

