Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Re-Polling Underway In Five Booths In Haryana, After 'Shortcomings' Found

Haryana Polls 2019: Re-polling is being carried out in 5 polling booths in Haryana

Re-polling is being done in five polling booths in as many assembly constituencies of Haryana today.

Some "shortcomings" had been noticed after which re-polling was ordered in these booths, state's joint chief electoral officer Dr Inder Jeet had said on Tuesday.

The re-polling is being held in booth number 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, booth number 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, number 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency in Narnaul district, and number 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district, officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

Re-polling or re-voting began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm today.

Polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly was held on Monday. Results will be declared tomorrow.



