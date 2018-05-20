Issue Of Muslims Offering Prayers Being Politicised: Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the population is increasing, including the number of people belonging to the Muslim community.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Gurgaon administration has identified 37 places where Muslims can offer prayers. (file) Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today the issue of Muslims offering prayers at open places was being "politicised" by some people.



"The matter of offering prayers at open places by Muslims, which is a social, not political, issue is being politicised by some people and taken in the wrong direction. No one has the right to hurt religious sentiments...and such matters can be settled only through peaceful dialogues," he said at an event in Chandigarh.



said that the population is increasing, including the number of people belonging to the Muslim community. "With the number of people offering prayers increasing, the number of places available for offering prayers has become small," he said according to a state government release.



The Gurgaon district administration has identified 37 places where Muslims can offer prayers. Apart from this, they can also offer prayers at masjid, eidgah and private places.



Mr Khattar said the government's role is not only to carry out development, but also to steer the society in the right direction.



As far as the 'Bhagavad Gita' is concerned, he said it is a way of life and the Supreme Court has also given judgment that the 'Gita' is a way of life, that is, the art of living.



According to the release, he said the 'shlokas' of the 'Gita' had been written on every page of the Constitution, apparently referring to the values that are part of the Vedic scripture.



People around the world are willing to follow the 'Gita'. Some countries have shown interest in organising programmes related to the holy book, he said.



Mr Khattar said the state government has got the 'Gau Sanrakshan Avam Gau Samwardhan' law passed unanimously in the legislative assembly. 'Gau Seva Aayog' has been set up and stray cattle were being kept in gaushalas and nandishalas, he said.



Mr Khattar also said that the Gayatri Mantra is a part of people's faith and if anyone wanted to recite the mantra, he can. The state government has not issued any mandatory orders in this regard, he added.



Namaz, jaagran and other forms of prayers are religious matters and it is "quite okay" to offer prayers at public places until anyone raises objection, Mr Khattar said, adding when someone objects, the government has to take cognizance of it and step forward to maintain law and order.



Earlier this month, Mr Khattar had said namaz should be offered in the precincts of religious places such as mosques and eidgahs, and if there was shortage of place for offering namaz, it should be done at private places.



