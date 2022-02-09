Haryana Bride Reverses Gender Roles, Rides A Horse To Her Wedding

The bride, Priya, said that she was extremely happy.

A bride at a wedding in Ambala made heads turn as she rode on a horse, with a sword in her hand, and went to the groom's house to marry him.

The bride, Priya, was accompanied by her father, mother and other relatives when they took the 'baraat' to the groom's house.

In most Indian customs, it is the groom who rides a horse to the bride's house.

Priya told the media that she was extremely happy and this was a childhood desire come true.

"I am extremely happy. This occassion usually comes in the life of boys. But in our house, my parents have raised me like a boy."

The girl's father, Narinder Aggarwal, said that he wanted to break the myth that girls are inferior to boys.

Priya said that her father was the one who encouraged her to pursue law, even when many in the family were against it.

"When I wanted to pursue law, a lot of people in my family told me that girls shouldn't pursue law. But my dad told everybody that he will ensure that I study law and become an advocate," she told the media.

