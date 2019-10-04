Jannayak Janta Party Fields Ex-Congress MLA Anita Yadav's Son From Ateli

Jannayak Janta Party announces names of 5 candidates for Haryana assembly polls.(Representational image)

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

According to the seventh list declared on the last day of filing nomination papers, the JJP has fielded former Congress legislator Anita Yadav's son Samrat from Ateli segment.

The Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Today is the last day for filing nominations.

The party also announced candidates for the Nalwa, Bhiwani, Tosham and Ferozepur Jhirka segments.

A party spokesperson said JJP, which is contesting the Assembly polls independently, has now announced candidates for all the 90 segments.

The JJP had announced the names of 15 candidates in the first list on September 13.

Party leader Dushyant Chautala is fighting the elections from the Uchana Kalan segment and once again taking on BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata, who had defeated him in the previous Assembly polls.

Mr Chautala had had entered the fray despite being a sitting MP of INLD from Hisar.

Mr Dushyant's mother and Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala has been shifted to the Badhra constituency in Charkhi Dadri district, where she will take on BJP incumbent Sukhwinder Sheoran and Ranbir Mahendra of the Congress.

The JJP came into existence last year after a split in the INLD following a feud within the Chautala clan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.