'Those With 5-Star Lives Instigating Poor Over Caste': PM Slams Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, addressing party cadre after the stunning win in Haryana and impressive show in Jammu and Kashmir polls, singled out its principal rival, the Congress, and launched a blistering attack on the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress, which exit polls predicted will sweep Haryana, has been shown "no entry" board by voters, said the Prime Minister, adding that nowhere has the Congress been given a second chance.

"Congress has been spreading fear over caste. People who were born with a silver spoon and leading 5-star lives, want the poor to fight among themselves over caste. Our Dalit community must not forget. It is Congress which has committed most atrocities against the Dalits," said the Prime Minister.

"The Congress wants to spread anarchy in the country. It wants to weaken it. It has been constantly trying to stoke fires. It tried to instigate the farmers," said the Prime Minister, adding that "those who are with the country are with the BJP".