"President Xi Told Me He Has Seen Dangal": PM's Pitch For Babita Phogat

PM Modi was addressing an election rally in Haryana

Xi Jinping has seen 'Dangal', a 2016 Hindi movie based on the life of Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally for Ms Phogat in Haryana today, declaring the Chinese President had been greatly moved by the film. Babita Phogat is the BJP candidate from the Dadri assembly seat in state elections scheduled for October 21.

"During my recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said to me that he had seen 'Dangal' movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India," Prime Minister Modi said, adding, "I felt really proud of Haryana on hearing this".

PM Modi and Xi Jinping met in an informal summit at the South Indian temple town of Mamallapuram on October 11 and 12. The two leaders engaged in what Mr Jinping called "candid conversations like friends... heart-to-heart discussions on bilateral relations".

The Prime Minister, who has led the BJP's election charge in Haryana, built his speech around the theme of women and sports, weaving in references to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' the flagship scheme of his first term in power and crediting villages in the state for its success.

"Villages in Haryana came forward to save the daughter - the Beti Padhao movement would not have been so widespread successful," he said, adding, "We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters who have brought glory to our family, society and country".

Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Phogat joined the BJP in August. The 29-year-old, who will make her election debut in the forthcoming Assembly polls, won gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She has credited PM Modi as her inspiration to join politics, pointing to "bold decisions" like the decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"Everyone here treats me like their own daughter... I am overwhelmed," she told news agency PTI earlier this year.

With input from PTI

