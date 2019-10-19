Haryana Election 2019: With PM Modi, India In 'Safe Hands', Says Hema Malini

Hema Malini said India will not get another prime minister like PM Modi.

BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday campaigned in Haryana for her party candidates and heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country is in "safe hands".

The actor-turned-politician also praised the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state for providing a clean and transparent administration and giving jobs on merit.

The Mathura MP addressed poll rallies in Palwal and Mahendergarh, and in the evening, held a road show in Punhana in Mewat region.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21 and poll campaigning ends on Saturday.

The ruling BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. During the past few days, several of the party''s star campaigners and top leaders have addressed rallies in the state, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and V K Singh, among others.

Speaking at Mr Palwal, Hema Malini said, "When prime minister was chief minister of Gujarat, I campaigned for him at that time. Today, I feel immensely happy that as PM he has taken country to such heights where no one else could."

"We will not get another prime minister like him," she added.

"Ten to fifteen years ago, there was a time when I used to think what will happen to this country...Then Modi came, he led the country on the path of development, he changed the image of the country world over, which no other other PM could," Hema Malini added.

"The country is in safe hands, so let it remain there (in safe hands)," she said as she appealed to voters not to make a "wrong decision" by "connecting with any other party", telling them "you will make your life unhappy".

In Mahendergarh, while addressing a rally in support of senior leader and Haryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Later in the evening, the Mathura MP also campaigned for BJP's Nauksham Chaudhary in Punhana in Mewat region where she took out a roadshow.

