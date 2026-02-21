PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Meet At AI Summit, Deepen Connectivity Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, reviewing the expanding canvas of bilateral cooperation and reaffirming their shared commitment to connectivity, technology-driven development, and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

President Dissanayake was in India to participate in the India-hosted AI Impact Summit, marking his second visit to the country since assuming office. His last visit was a State Visit in December 2024, underscoring the growing momentum in high-level exchanges between the two neighbours.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders took stock of progress on key bilateral initiatives emerging from recent visits, including Prime Minister Modi's State Visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025. They underscored the importance of accelerating cooperation across three core pillars - physical, digital, and energy connectivity - which have become central to India-Sri Lanka ties.

Recognising the transformative role of technology, PM Modi and Dissanayake also exchanged views on convergences in the deployment of artificial intelligence for development. Both leaders agreed that AI, when deployed responsibly, can help advance developmental goals, improve service delivery, and support inclusive growth, particularly in developing economies.

A significant part of the discussions focused on India's assistance to Sri Lanka in times of crisis. President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude for India's swift and unconditional support in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage in parts of the island nation. As Sri Lanka's First Responder, India had rushed emergency relief supplies and supported search and rescue operations under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the progress made under India's ongoing support for reconstruction and rebuilding efforts through a USD 450 million assistance package. The package, aimed at restoring critical infrastructure and livelihoods, reflects New Delhi's continued commitment to Sri Lanka's long-term recovery and economic resilience.

Beyond economic and strategic cooperation, PM Modi and Dissanayake also highlighted the enduring civilisational and cultural ties that bind the two countries. Welcoming the successful conclusion of the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori relics in Sri Lanka, the leaders stressed that shared heritage and people-to-people linkages lend a unique strength to the India-Sri Lanka partnership. They noted that such cultural exchanges help deepen mutual understanding and goodwill at the grassroots level.

Looking ahead, both leaders agreed to work closely to further advance bilateral cooperation in ways that address Sri Lanka's sustainable development needs while contributing to peace and stability in the wider Indian Ocean Region. They emphasised that enhanced connectivity, development cooperation, and technological collaboration would not only benefit the two countries but also strengthen regional security and prosperity.

The meeting on the margins of the AI Impact Summit highlighted India's dual role as a technology convenor and a dependable regional partner, while reaffirming Colombo and New Delhi's intent to build a forward-looking, resilient, and people-centric bilateral relationship.