PM Modi-UN Chief Meet Focuses On Democratising AI, Reforming UN System

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held wide-ranging discussions with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, with the two leaders underlining the need for democratising artificial intelligence, strengthening multilateralism, and urgently reforming the United Nations system to reflect contemporary global realities.

According to statements issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the United Nations, the meeting focused on the rapidly evolving global AI landscape, the role of technology in development, and the future of multilateral institutions at a time of growing geopolitical and economic shifts.

Secretary-General Guterres congratulated PM Modi on India's successful hosting of the AI Impact Summit, describing it as a timely initiative aimed at shaping global conversations on artificial intelligence in an inclusive and human-centric manner.

He noted that India's emphasis on accessibility and equity resonated strongly with the UN's own efforts to ensure that emerging technologies benefit all countries, particularly those in the developing world.

PM Modi, in turn, appreciated the Secretary-General's leadership in setting up the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, calling it a crucial step toward evidence-based global governance of AI.

He also acknowledged Guterres' consistent support for developing countries in international AI deliberations, stressing that technological advances must not widen global inequalities.

Reiterating India's approach to artificial intelligence, PM Modi highlighted the MANAV (Making AI for All Nations and Values) Vision, which places people at the center of technological progress. He emphasised that AI and digital tools should act as catalysts for inclusive growth, social empowerment, and sustainable development, rather than becoming instruments of exclusion or control. The Prime Minister underlined that India's digital public infrastructure and AI initiatives were guided by the principle of "technology with trust."

Beyond technology, the two leaders exchanged views on broader international developments, including the emergence of a multipolar world order. Both agreed that global governance structures must adapt to reflect present-day political and economic realities, rather than those of the mid-20th century.

A key focus of the discussions was the urgent need for reform of the United Nations, particularly the UN Security Council. PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing position that meaningful reform is essential for the credibility and effectiveness of the UN.

He stressed that expanding representation and giving a stronger voice to developing countries would enhance the legitimacy of multilateral decision-making. Secretary-General Guterres echoed the importance of reform, noting that a more representative and responsive UN was vital to addressing global challenges ranging from climate change to technological disruption.

The meeting also carried a personal note, with PM Modi wishing Secretary-General Guterres the very best for the remainder of his tenure. The gesture reflected the close working relationship India has maintained with the UN under Guterres' leadership, particularly on issues of development, climate action, and global cooperation.

PM Modi-Guterres interaction came at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping global economic, security, and social debates. Observers noted that the convergence between India's human-centric AI vision and the UN's emphasis on ethical and inclusive technology could play a significant role in shaping future global norms.

As the AI Impact Summit continued in New Delhi, the meeting underscored India's growing role as a convenor of global conversations on technology and governance, while reaffirming the shared commitment of New Delhi and the United Nations to a reformed, inclusive, and future-ready multilateral system.