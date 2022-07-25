Friends Owe You But Aren't Paying Back? Harsh Goenka's 'Art Of Subtlety'

Businessman Harsh Goenka, who is known to share interesting tweets, is back with another post that has left Twitter users chuckling. The chairman of RPG Group on Monday shared a screenshot of what appears to be a conversation between two friends.
It begins with the first user saying, “Bhai kya kar raha hai? [Brother, what are you doing?].” To this, the second user says, “100raha hu [Soh raha hu - I am sleeping].” This is followed by another text in which the first user asks when they can meet. To this, they get a response: “100mwar ko [Somwar ko - On Monday.]”
Every text from the sender is responded to with a message that includes “100” in it. In Hindi, for a 100 rupee note, we say “ek soh” or just “soh”. Finally, the conversation ends with the first user saying, “Bus kar bhai de dunga tere rupay (Bro, stop it. I will return your Rs 100).”
Sharing the screenshot, Mr Goenka said, “Art of subtlety.”
Mr Goenka's hilarious post received equally funny responses from his followers on the micro-blogging site. One user said, “Paisa mangne ki ninja technique (The ninja technique to ask for borrowed money).”
Another user said, “Persistent subtlety,” responding to Mr Goenka's note.
A few days ago, Harsh Goenka shared another post that went viral on social media. The post features a black and white photo showing Mr Goenka and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde side-by-side.
"To those who come to meet me, sorry for any convenience. I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra!" the industrialist had said in his note.