Harsh Goenka Posts Photo Of Doppelganger Eknath Shinde, Says 'Sorry For Inconvenience'

Harsh Goenka posted a photo with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Businessman Harsh Goenka, known for his quirky and informative tweets, has posted a photo which is drawing Twitter's attention. The black and white photo shows Mr Goenka and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde side-by-side with a doppelganger message.

"To those who come to meet me, sorry for any convenience. I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra!" the industrialist said in his tweet.

To those who come to meet me, sorry for any convenience. I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra! 😜 pic.twitter.com/zXb9HynS6W — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2022

The photo led to a barrage of comments from Twitter users, who made jokes on the resemblance. Mr Goenka too played along.

Political analyst Tehseem Poonawalla played around with the word Ceat, the tyre manufacturer that is the flagship of Mr Goenka's RPG Group.

"We See-At where you are going but we hope that hopefully your z+ security has their own z+ security with Ceat tyres for the cars and escort vehicles! Jai Maharashtra," he said.

"The only difference is SMILE sir, as he rarely smiles and you have a nice smiling face," posted another Twitter user, and Mr Goenka thanked him.

"Sir, did you ever go to Kumbh Mela during childhood?" one of the users commented.

Mr Goenka keeps sharing interesting content on his Twitter account, which amuses his followers. In one of the posts last month, he stressed on the importance of not wasting food.

"In industrialised regions, almost half of the total food squandered, around 300 million tonnes annually, occurs because producers, retailers and consumers discard food that is still fit for consumption. Let's all do something about it...." his post said.