Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021: 5 Points

Harnaaz Sandhu today brought home the Miss Universe crown, two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant at the 70th edition of the event held in Eilat, Israel.

Born and raised in Punjab, Harnaaz Sandhu attended Shivalik Public School and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, both in Chandigarh. The diva is currently pursuing her Masters' degree in Public Administration.

Ms Sandhu began competing in pageantry at the age of 17 and has won titles such as Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

In 2019, she won the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 after which she competed in Femina Miss India. She was in the top 12 in Femina Miss India.