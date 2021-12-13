Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, Dedicates Historic Miss Universe Win To India

Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant.

Harnaaz Sandhu, the new Miss Universe, dedicated her win to India hours after winning the title in at the 70th edition of the event held in Israel's Eilat. She became the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title, after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

"India, this one's for you," Ms Sandhu posted on Instagram hours after her historic win on Saturday.

In separate posts, the model from Chandigarh also gave a shout-out to her family, designers and panelists.

"It has never been my journey, it has been Our journey. I began with baby steps and as I come closer to the end, I wish to thank all my panelists for being an integral part of my learning. I thank my designers for making me shine at the pageant. Thank you for moulding me into the girl you see on stage today," Harnaaz Sandhu wrote on Instagram.

Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, edged out Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane in the final round of the Miss Universe pageant.

Ms Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

She has also starred in some Punjabi movies, including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title, congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu and called her win a matter of pride for every Indian.

Harnaaz Sandhu will now move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside the Miss Universe Organisation.