Hardwork Over Family Ties: Sachin Pilot On Who Must Get Congress Tickets

Asserting that hardworking Congress workers should get ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Tuesday said that no one from his family will be fighting the polls.

"We want good, loyal and hardworking workers get chance and winnable candidates contest elections. The party has given such a big post to me and if I do advocacy for ticket to my family members today then what will happen to the party workers?" Mr Pilot told reporters when asked whether any of his family members would be contesting the polls.

The state Congress president also said that the BJP's dual standard on women's reservation has been "exposed" and despite five years of rule, the government did not do anything on the issue.

Mr Pilot said Congress governments will implement women's reservation wherever they are in power.

"BJP should clarify its stand on women''s reservation," he said.