Congress' Hardik Patel Arrested For Evading Sedition Case Trial In Ahmedabad

Hardik Patel's was arrested from Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad. (File)

Congress leader Hardik Patel has been arrested in Ahmedabad for failing to appear before a trial court in a 2015 sedition case.

Mr Patel's was arrested from Viramgam taluka of the city, confirmed by DCP Rajdeepsinh Zala (Cyber Crime).

"We have arrested Haridk Patel from near Viramgam after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. We will produce him before the court tomorrow," Mr Zala said.

Mr Patel had been previously arrested in connection with a sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch after violence broke out during a rally in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

The leader was granted bail in July, 2016, and the court had, in November 2018, framed charges against him and other accused in the case.

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge BG Ganatra issued an arrest warrant against Mr Patel, after accepting the government's plea against an exemption application moved by the Patidar leader's lawyer.

The prosecution told court the accused intended to delay the trial by seeking regular exemption from appearance.

The court also observed that Mr Patel, who has to be cross-examined in the case, was flouting bail conditions by not remaining present regularly with the intention to delay trial.

Mr Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.