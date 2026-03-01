Gujarat Man Shares Child's Book Fee, Raises Concern Over Rising Cost

A parent from Ahmedabad has sparked an online debate after sharing the cost of books and notebooks for a Class 1 student. The parent said the study materials, which were purchased directly from the school, cost nearly Rs 4,000. According to the parent, the total amount would have been much lower if the same items had been bought from the open market.

This post quickly spread on X. Numerous parents from across the country shared similar experiences regarding rising school fees and expenses.

In the post, the parent explained that they recently paid their daughter's fees for Class 1 and purchased books and notebooks from the school. They stated that the fees had increased by approximately 35 percent compared to Senior KG.

He also stated that notebooks were mandatory to purchase from the school, while the same items were available at lower prices in the market. The parent asked others if they were experiencing the same situation.

Check Out The Post Here:

Just paid school fees and purchased books and notebooks from school for my daughter, who is now enrolled in the 1st standard!



School fees increased by almost 35% compared to her senior KG fees!



And had to buy even notebooks from school. We can easily buy them from the market at… pic.twitter.com/l9oRxixU28 — Viral Shah (@viralbshah) February 27, 2026

Social Media Reaction

This post drew attention to two key issues-the steep increase in school fees and the mandatory purchase of educational materials from the school. Social media users were shocked after seeing the price of the books.

One user commented, "Every school has started this loot."

Another user noted, "We enquired for UKG admission in one of the reputed schools in Bengaluru. fees were Rs 1,62,000."

"Education loot is unreal," added a third user.