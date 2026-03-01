Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Gujarat Man Shares Child's Book Fee, Raises Concern Over Rising Cost

He mentioned that the fees had increased by approximately 35 percent compared to Senior KG.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Gujarat Man Shares Child's Book Fee, Raises Concern Over Rising Cost
Social media users were shocked after seeing the price of the books.
  • Parent from Ahmedabad shared Class 1 book costs of nearly Rs 4,000 from school purchase
  • Parent noted 35% fee hike from Senior KG to Class 1 and mandatory school book purchases
  • Post highlighted higher school fees and compulsory buying of study materials from schools
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A parent from Ahmedabad has sparked an online debate after sharing the cost of books and notebooks for a Class 1 student. The parent said the study materials, which were purchased directly from the school, cost nearly Rs 4,000. According to the parent, the total amount would have been much lower if the same items had been bought from the open market.

This post quickly spread on X. Numerous parents from across the country shared similar experiences regarding rising school fees and expenses.

In the post, the parent explained that they recently paid their daughter's fees for Class 1 and purchased books and notebooks from the school. They stated that the fees had increased by approximately 35 percent compared to Senior KG.

He also stated that notebooks were mandatory to purchase from the school, while the same items were available at lower prices in the market. The parent asked others if they were experiencing the same situation.

Check Out The Post Here:

Social Media Reaction

This post drew attention to two key issues-the steep increase in school fees and the mandatory purchase of educational materials from the school. Social media users were shocked after seeing the price of the books. 

One user commented, "Every school has started this loot."

Another user noted, "We enquired for UKG admission in one of the reputed schools in Bengaluru. fees were Rs 1,62,000."

"Education loot is unreal," added a third user.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ahmedabad Parent, Class 1 Study Materials, School Fees Increase
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now