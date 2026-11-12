"Hit With Slipper, Pushed Off Train": Woman Who Lost Arm Recounts Horror

She was touched, she claims inappropriately, then hit with a slipper and pushed off the Mumbai local, causing her to fall on the tracks. The 20-year-old woman lost her left arm in the incident, a railway official said on Thursday.

The young woman had boarded the local train traveling from Borivali to Virar on November 4. She was allegedly pushed off the train at Naigaon station. It was initially viewed as an accident.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused kept touching her inappropriately, which she calls "bad touch".

READ | Woman Objects To "Bad Touch", Pushed Off Mumbai Local, Loses Arm

In response, the woman, angered, threw her slipper at him, leading to an altercation.

Passengers present at the scene attempted to intervene, but the accused, while hurling abuses, threw his own slipper at the woman.

The altercation continued after the train arrived at Naigaon station, where the accused allegedly pushed her off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between two coaches.

"I was going to Naigaon, and there was an uncle who touching me (which she calls bad touch). I thought perhaps someone had bumped into me from behind. But he kept doing it until I got off," the woman, who received 16 stitches in her head after falling on the tracks, told NDTV.

"When I shouted, 'What are you doing? Don't you have a mother or sister at home?' I abused him; he also abused me. I took off my sandal and hit him, he also hit me with his sandal, and then he straightaway pushed me," the woman said.

As she was attempting to climb back onto the platform, the train began to move, and her left arm was caught under the wheels. She sustained severe injuries, resulting in the loss of her arm near the elbow.

"The train I was getting off from - he made me fall right under that train. So then I lost my hand. My head hit the tracks. My hand had to be completely amputed. I lay right under the train," she said recounting the horror.

The alleged accused, identified as Jitendra Girjappa Hirmukhe (53), a resident of Naigaon East, was arrested on November 9, an official said.

READ | CCTV Shows Suspect Fleeing After Pushing Woman Off Mumbai Local Train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case at Bhayander GRP police station under sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 109 of the BNS, relating to attempt to murder, was subsequently added to the case.