Telangana Medical Student Dies Days After Suicide Attempt Over Harassment

A woman postgraduate medical student from Telangana's Warangal, who was undergoing treatment here after she allegedly attempted suicide a few days ago, succumbed on Sunday, doctors said.

The first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 reportedly after being harassed by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, police had said.

The senior college student was arrested on December 24.

Relatives of the deceased woman held protests at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in the city where she was treated.

Several student groups and civil society organisations took out protests demanding justice for the junior doctor's family.

Health Minister Harish Rao expressed condolences to the doctor's family.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)