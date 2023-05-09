Harassed By Money Lenders, Rajasthan Man Jumps In Front Of Train, Dies: Cops

Fed up of being harassed by money lenders, a 48-year-old contractor died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train near Dakaniya railway station in this Rajasthan district, police said on Tuesday.

The victims was identified as Mohanlal Meghwal (48), a resident of Sursagar Colony under Anantpura police station in Kota city, they said.

On information of a run over by a train at around 9 pm on Monday, the police rushed to the railway track near Bhamasha Mandi and recovered the mutilated body of a Meghwal, Station House Officer (SHO) at Anantpura police station Pushpendra Jhajharia said.

On the complaint of the building contractor's daughter and brother, the police have lodged a case of abetment to suicide against two persons, identified as Rajat Pal and Paras Pal under sections of the SC/ST Act. Further investigation in the matter was forwarded to circle officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukul Sharma, he said.

The family in the report alleged two persons had extorted Rs 8 lakh for a debt of Rs 3 lakh and were further demanding Rs. 5 lacs, SHO added.

The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem on Tuesday, he added.

Earlier, the family had refused to take body until stern action was initiated against the accused. They later agreed for the postmortem examination after ASP city Praveen Jain and SHO Jhajharia assured them of action and possible help.

Meghwal leaves behind his wife and four children, they added.

