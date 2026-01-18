Trump Invites India To Be Part Of Gaza's "Board Of Peace", Say Sources

US President Donald Trump has invited India to be a part of what he called "Board of Peace" meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza, sources told NDTV.

The White House had said there would be a main board, chaired by Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second "executive board" that appears designed to have a more advisory role.

Pakistan said it has also got an invitation from Trump to join the Gaza "Board of Peace".

This board, formed on January 15 as part of Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, is seen as a potential broader mechanism to address other global conflicts in the future.

Governments, however, reacted cautiously today to Trump's invitation to his "Board of Peace" initiative aimed at resolving conflicts globally, a plan that diplomats said could harm the work of the United Nations.

Only Hungary, whose leader is a close Trump ally, gave an unequivocal acceptance in response to the invitations, which have been addressed to some 60 nations and began arriving in European capitals on Saturday, according to diplomats.

Other governments appeared reluctant to make public statements, leaving officials to express concerns anonymously about the impact on the work of the UN, news agency Reuters reported.