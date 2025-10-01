In UP, Brother Kills Brother Over Garbage, Takes Help From Wife

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was killed with an axe by his younger brother and sister-in-law following an argument over throwing garbage.

On Tuesday, the daughter of the younger brother, Sunil, threw garbage in front of the house of the victim, Virendra, 40. When Virendra objected, the two brothers got into an argument, which escalated quickly.

Sunil and his wife Guddo then attacked the 40-year-old on the head with an axe and a stick. Bleeding profusely, Virendra was admitted to a local nursing home, and was then referred to a hospital in Meerut, where he died of his injuries.

Virendra's wife, Chanchal, then filed a case against Sunil and Guddo. The couple is on the run, and police teams have been formed to trace them.

Speaking to NDTV, Superintendent of Police (Hapur) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the police were not informed even when Virendra was referred to Meerut.

"We will take immediate action," said Bhatnagar.

(With inputs from Md Adnan)