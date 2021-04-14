Happy Vishu 2021: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages To Share On Vishu Today

Happy Vishu 2021: Share these Vishu wishes and images curated for you

Happy Vishu 2021: Kerala is celebrating its new year Vishu today. Vishu in Sanskrit means "equal". Vishu is a lovely colourful festival of Kerala and Malayalees across the world celebrate the day in a big way. This festival signifies prosperity and a bumper harvest. This is the second time in a row that Vishu is being marked amid the Covid 19 pandemic. Due to a steady increase in infections across all the 14 districts of Kerala, the state has taken urgent additional measures, including restrictions on gatherings and timings of commercial establishments, besides postponing all shopping festivals on Vishu. These restrictions will remain in place till April 30.

Vishu also marks the transition of the Sun to the zodiac Mesha rashi. The day is also celebrated as Mesha Sankranti in many states. According to mythology, Lord Shri Krishna killed the demon Narakasura on this day and hence the Vishu is the celebration of victory over evil.

Here are Vishu wishes, messages, images, SMS, WhatsApp Status and greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Vishu! Wishing you happiness, good health and prosperity in the coming year

May this festive season mark the beginning of happiness, peace in our lives. Stay safe. Happy Vishu 2021!

A happy and prosperous Vishu from our family to yours.

May this Vishu be a day of new beginnings in every way. Happy Vishu 2021!

Hearliest greetings on Vishu. Happy Vishu 2021!

