Happy Saraswati Puja 2021: Basant Panchami Wishes And Messages To Share

Saraswati Puja wishes: Today is Basant Panchami and the spring season sets in

Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja are being celebrated across the country today. Basant Panchami is a festival which marks to arrival of the spring season. On this day, young and the old worship the goddess of knowledge, Maa Saraswati. Basant Panchami is also an auspicious day for taking a holy dip in the river Ganga and many devotees have gathered at Haridwar where the Mahakumbh is happening. The ghats in Prayagraj and Varanasi are also packed with people. Saraswati Puja is very popular in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools and colleges. Students dress up beautifully in vibrant yellow sarees and go for Saraswati Puja. Click here to find out how Saraswati Puja can be done at home.

On Saraswati Puja today, share these Basant Panchami wishes, greetings, images, photos, SMS, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages

"With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating darkness from your life. Happy Basant Panchami! "May Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning bless you. Happy Basant Panchami!" "May you be blessed with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!" "Wish you a joyful Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami today!" "Happy Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge bring light in our lives" "May you be blessed with knowledge and wisdom this Basant Panchami. Happy Saraswati Puja!" "Wishing you success, peace and progress on Basant Panchami. May Maa Saraswati bles you and your loved ones!" "Pray that Goddess Saraswati shpwers you with wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami! "May your life sparkle with the lovely colours of Basant Panchami!" "May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami!"

Saraswati Puja 2021: Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati