Basant Panchami 2021: Saraswati Puja Date, Time, Stotra And Puja Vidhi

Basant Panchami 2021: Know all about Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami is celebrated in India in the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar. Magha usually corresponds with end-January and early February. On Basant Panchami, Devi Saraswati, the goddess of learning and arts, is worshipped. Saraswati Puja is very popular among students, professionals, artists, and musicians. On Saraswati Puja, young students in West Bengal also worship their school books and pens. In the cummunity pujas, books, musical instruments or items used for art and craft are placed near the altar where the idol of Saraswati in placed.

Basant Panchami 2021: Here is the date and time

Basant Panchami is celebrated during 'Shukla Paksha' or the Full Moon fortnight in Magha. It is also known as Shri Panchami or Saraswati Panchami.

Basant Panchami is on Tuesday, February 16

Basant Panchami Muhurat: 6:59 AM to 12:35 PM

Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment: 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi begins at 3:36 AM on February 16

Panchami Tithi ends at 5:46 AM on February 17

Basant Panchami is celebrated during 'Shukla Paksha' or the Full Moon fortnight in Magha

Basant Panchami: Puja vidhi, stotra and vandana

Saraswati stotra

Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saravatee Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha

Saraswati vandana

Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara, Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem

Veena Pustaka Dharineema Bhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham

Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam

Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagwateem Buddhipradam Sharadam

Saraswati Puja is very popular at homes on Basant Panchami

Saraswati puja vidhi

People who perform a Saraswati Puja at home usually wake up early on the particular day, have a shower and wear sarees or other clothes in shades of yellow or white. Students often fast for a few hours till the pushpanjali or offerings to Goddess Saraswati. Homes are decorated with bright marigold flowers and alpana (rangoli) is done with a paste of rice flour and water. After puja and offerings, the sweets and fruits are distributed among family members and friends in the neighbourhood.

Items needed for Saraswati Puja

Idol or photo of Goddess Saraswati, turmeric, kumkum, rice, flowers, ghee, kalash, a sprig with five mango leaves, betel nuts, clean water, fruits, sweets and offerings are required for Saraswati Puja at home.