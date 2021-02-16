Vasant Panchami 2021: Devotees Take Holy Dip At Kumbh In Haridwar

On Vasant Panchami devotees take a holy dip at Haridwar today

On the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami, Hindu devotees took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar this morning. Vasant Panchami is of the key dates for Ganga snan (bath) during Kumbh Mela. Hundreds of people were also seen at the ghats of Varasani and Prayagraj for Ganga snan and the rituals. The auspicious time for Vasant Panchami started at 6:59 am and will ends at 12:35 pm. The Panchami tithi began at 3:36 am and will end at 5:46 pm tomorrow. Throughout the three months of Kumbh Mela, there are several Ganga snan and Shahi snan dates when devotees take a dip early in the morning and offer prayers to Surya devta or the Sun god.

Vasant Panchami formally marks the arrival of the spring season. A day dedicated to Devi Saraswati, the goddess of learning and knowledge, Vasant Panchami falls mostly in the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar.

Vasant Panchami 2021: Devotees at Varanasi for Ganga Snan

Here are the other Ganga Snan and Shahi Snan dates for Kumbh Mela

16th February, Tuesday: Basant Panchami

27th February, Saturday: Maghi Poornima

11th March, Thursday Mahashivratri - First Shahi Snan

12th April, Monday: Somvati Amamvasya - Second Shahi Snan

13th April, Tuesday: Chaitra Shukla Pratipada

14th April, Wednesday: Baishakhi - Third Shahi Snan

21st April, Wednesday: Ram Navami

27th April, Tuesday: Chaitra Purnima - Fourth Shahi Snan