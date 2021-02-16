Basant Panchami 2021: PM Modi, Others Greet People On Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2021: PM Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2021: PM Modi, Others Greet People On Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes people on Basant Panchami today

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season and Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge is worshipped on the day. "Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," PM Modi tweeted. "Greetings on the occasion of   Basant Panchami. The festival marks the arrival of Spring season and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom...," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.   

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrore on Twitter: "May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the festival of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."   

And here's what Smriti Irani tweeted: "Greetings to all the countrymen on Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to Maa Goddess Saraswati of knowledge and learning."

Sitar maestro Amjad Ali Khan posted: "May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends! Happy Basant Panchami!"

Newsbeep

One of the most vibrant festivals of India, Basant Panchami is celebrated in the beginning of the spring season. The word 'Basant' means spring season while 'Panchami' refers to the fifth day of the lunar fortnight. The auspicious time for Saraswati Puja starts at 6:59 and ends at 12:35 PM. The Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment is 12:35 PM. Panchami tithi begins at 3:36 AM and ends at 5:46 AM on February 17. People wear yellow dresses and decorate their homes with colourful flowers like marigold on Saraswati Puja.