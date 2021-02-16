Basant Panchami 2021: PM Modi, Others Greet People On Saraswati Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes people on Basant Panchami today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season and Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge is worshipped on the day. "Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja," PM Modi tweeted. "Greetings on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The festival marks the arrival of Spring season and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom...," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.

बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021

Greetings on the occasion of #BasantPanchami. The festival marks the arrival of Spring season and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom, happiness & prosperity. #BasantPanchami2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2021

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrore on Twitter: "May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the festival of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja."

And here's what Smriti Irani tweeted: "Greetings to all the countrymen on Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to Maa Goddess Saraswati of knowledge and learning."

ज्ञान और विद्या की देवी माँ सरस्वती को समर्पित त्यौहार ‘बसंत पंचमी' की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



हम सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि बनी रहे यही कामना करती हूँ। pic.twitter.com/KaFoDQDmp2 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 16, 2021

Sitar maestro Amjad Ali Khan posted: "May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends! Happy Basant Panchami!"

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends! Happy Vasant Panchami! #vasantpanchami#SaraswatiPujapic.twitter.com/xZinx5GbD5 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) February 15, 2021

May we all be blessed by Ma Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami🙏 pic.twitter.com/JSzIY5jOgn — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 16, 2021

One of the most vibrant festivals of India, Basant Panchami is celebrated in the beginning of the spring season. The word 'Basant' means spring season while 'Panchami' refers to the fifth day of the lunar fortnight. The auspicious time for Saraswati Puja starts at 6:59 and ends at 12:35 PM. The Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment is 12:35 PM. Panchami tithi begins at 3:36 AM and ends at 5:46 AM on February 17. People wear yellow dresses and decorate their homes with colourful flowers like marigold on Saraswati Puja.