Happy Basant Panchami 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages For Saraswati Puja

Happy Basant Panchami: One of the most vibrant festivals of India, Basant Panchami is celebrated in the beginning of the spring season. The word 'Basant' means spring season while 'Panchami' refers to the fifth day of the lunar fortnight. On Basant Panchami, Maa Saraswati is worshipped and hence the day is also known as Sri Panchami or Saraswati Jayanti. Saraswati Puja is very popular among young school and college going students in the eastern part of the country, particularly in West Bengal and Assam. Basant Panchami falls mostly in the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to February. On February 16, the auspicious time for Saraswati Puja starts at 6:59 and ends at 12:35 PM. The Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment is 12:35 PM. Panchami tithi begins at 3:36 AM and ends at 5:46 AM on February 17. People wear yellow dresses and decorate their homes with colourful flowers like marigold on Saraswati Puja. Here are few greetings cards, Saraswati mantras, stotra, vandana and photos of Goddess Saraswati that you can share with your friends and family members.
Happy Basant Panchami wishes, greetings, images, photos, SMS, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages
- "With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating darkness from your life."
- "May Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning bless you."
- "May you be blessed with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!"
- "Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami!"
- "Happy Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge bring light in our lives"
Happy Basant Panchami: Saraswati stotra
Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala Ya Shubhra Vastravrita
Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara Ya Shveta Padmasana
Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Pujita
Sa Mam Pattu Saravatee Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha
Happy Basant Panchami: Saraswati mantra
Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara, Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem
Veena Pustaka Dharineema Bhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham
Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam
Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagwateem Buddhipradam Sharadam
Happy Basant Panchami, Saraswati vandana
- "Om Aing Mahasaraswatyai Namah"
- "Om Aim Hrim Kleem Maha Saraswati Devaya Namaha"
- "Saraswati Mahabhage Vidye Kamalalochane Vishwaroope Vishaalaakshi Vidyam dehi namosthuthe"
- "Om Arham Mukha Kamal Vaasinee Paapaatma Kshayam Kaari
- Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Saraswati Aing Hreeng Namah Swaaha"
Wish you all a Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!