Happy Basant Panchami 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages For Saraswati Puja

Happy Basant Panchami: One of the most vibrant festivals of India, Basant Panchami is celebrated in the beginning of the spring season. The word 'Basant' means spring season while 'Panchami' refers to the fifth day of the lunar fortnight. On Basant Panchami, Maa Saraswati is worshipped and hence the day is also known as Sri Panchami or Saraswati Jayanti. Saraswati Puja is very popular among young school and college going students in the eastern part of the country, particularly in West Bengal and Assam. Basant Panchami falls mostly in the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to February. On February 16, the auspicious time for Saraswati Puja starts at 6:59 and ends at 12:35 PM. The Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment is 12:35 PM. Panchami tithi begins at 3:36 AM and ends at 5:46 AM on February 17. People wear yellow dresses and decorate their homes with colourful flowers like marigold on Saraswati Puja. Here are few greetings cards, Saraswati mantras, stotra, vandana and photos of Goddess Saraswati that you can share with your friends and family members.

"With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating darkness from your life."

"May Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning bless you."

"May you be blessed with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!"

"Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami!"

"Happy Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge bring light in our lives"

Happy Basant Panchami Wishes: "Warm wishes to you and your family on Saraswati Puja"

Happy Basant Panchami: Saraswati stotra

Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saravatee Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha

Basant Panchami Wishes: "May Maa Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom"

Happy Basant Panchami: Saraswati mantra

Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara, Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem

Veena Pustaka Dharineema Bhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham

Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam

Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagwateem Buddhipradam Sharadam

Happy Basant Panchami wishes: "May the power of knowledge light up your life"

Happy Basant Panchami, Saraswati vandana

"Om Aing Mahasaraswatyai Namah"

"Om Aim Hrim Kleem Maha Saraswati Devaya Namaha"

"Saraswati Mahabhage Vidye Kamalalochane Vishwaroope Vishaalaakshi Vidyam dehi namosthuthe"

"Om Arham Mukha Kamal Vaasinee Paapaatma Kshayam Kaari

Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Saraswati Aing Hreeng Namah Swaaha"

Happy Basant Panchami: Students offer pushpanjali to Maa Saraswati and seek her blessings

Happy Basant Panchami: Maa Saraswati is the goddess of learning and knowledge

Happy Basant Panchami: In many parts of India, young and the old enjoy flying kites on Basant Panchami

Happy Basant Panchami: On Saraswati Puja, books and musical instruments are also worshipped

Wish you all a Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!