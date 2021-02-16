Happy Basant Panchami: Wishes, Messages To Share On Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2021:On Basant Panchami, Maa Saraswati is worshipped (Photo: Priyodorshi Banerjee)

Today is Basant Panchami, a day dedicated to Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom. Basant Panchami formally marks the arrival of the spring season. Basant Panchami falls mostly in the month of Magha according to the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to February. Here is the auspicious time for Saraswati Puja: 6:59 AM to 12:35 PM. The Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment is 12:35 PM. Panchami tithi began at 3:36 AM and will end at 5:46 AM on Wednesday. On Saraswati Puja today share wishes, messages on Facebook, photos of Maa Saraswati and mantras, stotras and vandana with your friends and family members.

Happy Basant Panchami wishes, greetings, images, photos, SMS, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages

"With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, may you succeed in eliminating darkness from your life. Happy Basant Panchami!

"May Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning bless you. Happy Basant Panchami!"

"May you be blessed with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!"

"Wish you a joyful Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami today!"

"Happy Basant Panchami! May Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge bring light in our lives"

"May you be blessed with knowledge and wisdom this Basant Panchami. Happy Saraswati Puja!"​

"Wishing you success, peace and progress on Basant Panchami. May Maa Saraswati bles you and your loved ones!"

"Pray that Goddess Saraswati shpwers you with wealth of knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami!

"May your life sparkle with the lovely colours of Basant Panchami!"

On Basant Panchami, students pray to Maa Saraswati and seek her blessings. Here are Saraswati vandana you can share or read yourself:

"Om Aing Mahasaraswatyai Namah"

"Om Aim Hrim Kleem Maha Saraswati Devaya Namaha"

"Saraswati Mahabhage Vidye Kamalalochane Vishwaroope Vishaalaakshi Vidyam dehi namosthuthe"

"Om Arham Mukha Kamal Vaasinee Paapaatma Kshayam Kaari

Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Saraswati Aing Hreeng Namah Swaaha"

"Pray that Goddess Saraswati brings a huge wealth of knowledge for you. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami"

"On this Basant Panchami, may Maa saraswati banish the evils of ignorance. Happy Basant Panchami!"

"Here's wishing you a Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you and yours"

"May Goddess Saraswati bless you with a wealth of knowledge that never ends. Happy Basant Panchami"

"Spring is in air and fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm wishes on Basant Panchami!"

"Let the fragrance of the spring flowers always be there in your life. Happy Basant Panchami!"

Wish you a happy Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja!