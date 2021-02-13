Basant Panchami 2021: Date, Time And Significance Of Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami 2021: Know all about Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami, marking the arrival of spring, will be celebrated on February 16. A day dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, Basant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami or Saraswati Panchami. On Basant Panchami, Saraswati is worshipped for knowledge, music and arts. This is also the day when little children are introduced to alphabets in a beautiful ceremony known as 'Akshar-Abhyasam' or 'Vidya-Arambham'. It is a big day for schools and colleges in different parts of the country.

Basant Panchami 2021: Date, tithi and muhurat

Basant Panchami is celebrated during 'Shukla Paksha' or the Full Moon fortnight in the month of Magha of the Hindu calendar.

Basant Panchami is on Tuesday, February 16

Basant Panchami Muhurat: 6:59 AM to 12:35 PM

Basant Panchami Madhyahna moment: 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi begins at 3:36 AM on February 16

Panchami Tithi ends at 5:46 AM on February 17

Basant Panchami: Devi Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami: Know why Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day

Basant Panchami is believed to be the day when Goddess Saraswati was born and so the day is sometimes referred to as Saraswati Jayanti. As Saraswati is the goddess of learning and arts, students seek her blessings on the day.

In the eastern part of the country, particularly in West Bengal, Orissa and Bihar, Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami is of great significance. Devi Saraswati is depicted as a beautiful woman in a white saari and seated on white lotus symbolizing truth and purity. She rides a white swan or 'hamsa' and holds a 'veena' (musical instrument).

White and yellow are the dominant colours of Basant Panchami. During Saraswati Puja, students decorate the place where the idol is placed in white and yellow flowers. Saraswati Puja is very popular in homes across West Bengal and people enjoy decorating with different kinds of artworks and flowers. Communities hold art exhibitions and cultural programmes during Saraswati Puja.