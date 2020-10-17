Happy Navratri: PM Modi Tweets Video On Shailputri Devi, Greetings, Stotras

Happy Navratri Image: PM Modi tweeted a video of Shailiputri, the first avatar of Ma Durga

Happy Navratri 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Shardiya Navratri starts today with the puja of Shailputri Devi, the first avatar of Navdurga. PM Modi took to twitter and posted a video of Shailputri Devi with stotras or chants for the goddess. "Pranams to Maa Shailputri (first form of Goddess Durga worshipped) on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥



Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

"Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May Mother Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi said in another tweet.

नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जगत जननी मां जगदंबा आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार करें। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national chief JP Nadda greeted the nation on Navratri.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri.

#WATCH Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of #Navratripic.twitter.com/QV7sw3VHF8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

At Kanpur, devotees visited the Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple today. "We thank the government for re-opening the temple. All COVID-19 measures are being taken by us and the temple is being sanitized regularly," the temple priest Mahant Anand told news agency ANI.

Sharadiya Navratri involves praying to Goddess Durga and her nine forms or Navdurga. Navratri and Durga Puja are celebrated in unique ways in different states of the country. Sharad Navratri marks Goddess Durga defeating the demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.