Happy Lohri 2021: Wishes, Images To Share For Punjab's Harvest Festival

Happy Lohri 2021: The festival of Lohri is celebrated with family, friends and loved ones. It's that time of the year when the auspicious Uttarayan arrives and the festival of Lohri is finally upon us. Lohri is the grand harvest festival celebrated mostly by people in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Traditionally, Lohri revolves around the bonfire and family, friends and people in the community gather around it in the evening. Men, women and children dance and sing around the bonfire, throw in peanuts, popcorn, revdi and rice flakes. Lohri brings people together and is celebrated with great fervor. Lohri is also the beginning of the new financial year for farmers in Punjab. On Lohri tomorrow, here is a collection of wishes, cards, Facebook messages and pics that you can share with your loved ones.

May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and revdi remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

Let the Lohri bonfire give you warmth and happiness, and the revdi and gajhak sweeten our friendship. Happy Lohri!

May the soaring kites of Lohri bring success and prosperity. Happy Lohri

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,

Rabb kare sabda bhala...

Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri Wishes: Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri around you. Happy Lohri to you!

Happy Lohri Wishes: Sab nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan! Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2021: Date and time

Lohri is on Wednesday, January 13, Wednesday

Lohri Sankranti moment: 8:29 AM, January 14

Lohri brings out Punjab's rich traditions of agricultural prosperity, colour and the people's spirit of sharing. Lohri is a fine example of a community festival.

