Happy Lohri 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Greetings

Lohri Festival 2020: People throw popcorns, rewari and groundnuts in the fire.

Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival, is here. It will be celebrated on January 14 this year. The Lohri Sankranti moment is 2:22 am on January 15, according to drikpanchang.com. Lohri is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi. The joyous festival that celebrates the new harvest and marks the end of the winter season, is celebrated with bonfires and dance. Usually the family of the newly-weds or the family in which a baby is born hosts the Lohri party. Lohri commemorates the passing of the winter solstice. The ancient significance of the festival is both as a winter crop season celebration and a remembrance of the Sun God. Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of the month with the winter solstice and beginning of longer days. People exchange beautiful Lohri messages, greet each other, wear new dresses, and circle around the bonfire to the tunes of famous festival song, "sundar mundariye ho". They also throw popcorns, rewari and groundnuts in the fire. It is also traditional to eat "til rice" which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and rice on this day.

Here are Lohri wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, status, SMS, messages, photos, pics, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones:

May this festival bring you and your family happiness and prosperity. May it fill you with zeal and verve. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Sardi ki thartharahat mein, moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam,

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Happy Lohri !!

Happy Lohri 2020: Enjoy gajak, rewari, popcorns on Lohri festival.

May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gur and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season.

Happy Lohri!

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam, Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam. Happy Lohri !!

Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement. I wish you a Happy Lohri!

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,

Rabb kare sabda bhala...

Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!

Happy Lohri 2020: Have a fun-filled time with your family on Lohri.

Hoping this harvest season, smile light up faces of all your loved ones and you enjoy the festivities with a bang!

Happy Lohri!

Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...

May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.

Happy Lohri!

May your year be just as colourful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you a very happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2020: Time to dance your heart out on Lohri!

Sardi ki thar-tharahat mein,

Moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,

Lohri mubaarak ho aapko,

Dosti aur rishton ki garmahat ke saath

Wishing you and your family a very happy lohri!

Sab nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan!

Happy lohri!

Happy Lohri 2020: May you have fun time with you and your family.

Makki di roti te sarson da saag,

Fulle, rewari te gajak vi naal,

Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,

Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,

Mubaarak hove tussi sab nu lohri da tyohaar!

HAPPY LOHRI!

May the light of the holy pyre provide warmth to your loved ones and fill them with divine guidance this lohri. Happy Lohri to you all!