'Happy If She...': Supriya Sule On Mamata Banerjee's INDIA Leadership Remark

"Mamata Banerjee is absolutely an integral part of the INDIA alliance," Supriya Sule said. (File)

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported statement about being "willing to lead the INDIA alliance," Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said that they will be happy if the TMC chief took on more responsibility within the opposition alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Supriya Sule stated that the West Bengal Chief Minister is an integral part of the INDIA alliance.

"Mamata Banerjee is absolutely an integral part of the INDIA alliance. In a vibrant democracy, the opposition has a big role and responsibility, so if she wants to take more responsibility, we will be very happy," Supriya Sule told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also said that she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept BJP away from power.

"She has put forward her statement. Because she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept the BJP away from power and implemented good welfare schemes...her election experience and fighting spirit, accordingly she has shared her interest. Whenever the INDIA bloc meeting takes place, our senior leaders will together take a decision," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Earlier, on December 3, in response to a query regarding TMC leaders suggesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be made the INDIA bloc leader days after Congress faced a crushing defeat in Maharashtra assembly polls, party MP Kirti Azad said that the ruling TMC supremo takes everyone along.

"Mamata Banerjee has a 100 percent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal... Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases," the TMC leader said.

He further said that Mamata Banerjee is known for her articulate views. "She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly."

He also said that Mamata Banerjee is a household name across the country.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country... Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time," he said.

On November 26, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suggested that one strong leader is needed to lead the INDIA bloc following the defeat of Congress in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections. He had further said that the opposition alliance should be stronger to take on the BJP.

"The Congress has failed to achieve the desired result either in Haryana or in Maharashtra. We had tremendous hope from the Congress that they would do better. The INDIA alliance is there, but the expected result could not be achieved. And there is a great failure on the part of the Congress to achieve the result... Today it is necessary; if you want to fight against the BJP, the INDIA alliance should be stronger. And to make it stronger, one leader is required. Now who can be the leader? That's the core question. Congress has done it. All experiments have been done, but they have failed..." Mamata Banerjee had said.

