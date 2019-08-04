Friendship Day 2019: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Friends

Happy Friendship Day 2019: Here are some gift ideas for your special buddies.

Friendship is one of the most beautiful and cherished bonds we create and cherish in our lives. While one may not have the choice to pick our parents and siblings, friends are our making - our chosen bonds. To further this special connect, we must invest quality time and be ourselves in front of our friends, without any fear of being judged. Friends truly make our lives wonderful. Their presence is like a warm hug or a hot cup of coffee on a rainy day, which makes you feel secure. Whether near or far, friends have undeniable importance in our lives.

This year, Friendship Day is being celebrated on the first Sunday of this month - August 4, in India. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day 2019: Here are a few unique and pocket-friendly gifting ideas to celebrate this special day:

Memory books: Designing a memory book to contain pleasant memories with your friend would definitely make your buddy feel special and blessed that you not only preserved the box of memory but also didn't miss the opportunity to share that with him/her. Imagine you and your friend sitting together on this day and browsing through a personalized book published by you. It is indeed a beautiful way to cherish and celebrate friendship.

Novels: Books are something that a for everyone, even if a person is not an avid reader. Books can always be relied on as a gift as they last lifelong, symbolizing your intent for the relationship with your friend. Moreover, books are thoughtful presents, easy to wrap and portable, making them a perfect gift. So, look into your friend''s interest and reach out to a bookstore soon!

Happy Friendship Day 2019: May you have tonnes of fun with your friends.

Friendship Day cards: Whether handmade or readymade, cards are always a special way to express your feelings. They also reduce the anxiety of buying a good gift for your friend as a card is in itself an expression of love and compassion that you have put into a relationship throughout your life.

Personalized photo calendar: This Friendship day you can make an everlasting presence in your friend's heart as well as space. Just get a personalized calendar that your friend can set up on his/her work-desk, study table or just beside their bed, recalling and thanking you for cherishing the bond of friendship. Besides this, it won''t be heavy on your pocket to gift one and would keep your friendship in the spotlight for the rest of the year.

Home Decor: Decorating personal space is important as it is own heaven. Select a home decor item that would add on to the aesthetic value of your friend''s space and bring them more peace every time they enter their home. Home decor items can include decorative pieces like statues, vases, hanging arts, frames, etc.

Couple T-shirts: Twinning with your friend and roaming around the city may be something that might sound out of the box this friendship day. Order and grab some pretty beautiful T-shirts of your friend''s favorite color and step out for a movie, lunch or dinner or just anything you can imagine.

Friendship Day 2019: Have a lovely day with your friends. Brighten up their day with some plants.

Indoor plants: Go green, think out of the box and send a plant instead of a bunch of flowers. Plants not only add an element of freshness around you but also can serve as a symbol of growing and nurturing relations between you and your friend. Apart from this, it also adds positivity to space and makes a person's day brighter, happier and healthier. Select some indoor, air-purifying plants or Bamboo and spread positivity that will be remembered!

Backpacks: Travelling with a friend is the best thing that can really exist in this busy world. It not only gives you a chance to explore the world but also re-live your friendship by creating some fresh memories that will last for the rest of the life. Gifting a backpack is also a unique idea to drag your friend''s attention to the whole idea of traveling together.

A day out: Giving someone a chunk of your time is an amazing way to express how special a person is. Plan a day out with your friend, spend some quality time nourishing your bond. You can get tickets for an upcoming music concert or a go-to spa with your friend. The idea is relaxing together and go out of the normal routine to rejuvenate your brains and reboot your body as well as friendship.

Letters: Revive the lost glory of the olden days when people used to wait eagerly for letters from their loved ones. It may sound obsolete but letters do retain the love and warmth in hand-written form and can be preserved as a long-lasting memory. Instead of texting your friend on WhatsApp or sending an e-mail, let their door-bell ring and surprise them.

For those who aren't interested in the idea of celebrating this day just do something good to someone. Bring your colleague a cup of coffee. Make a call to a dear friend who you have lost contact with, tell them how special the days spent together are. Be a reason for someone to smile and make their day cheerful after all everyone has a right to have a happy and a bright day. Happy Friendship Day!

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.