Friendship Day 2019: Timeless Songs To Dedicate To Your Friends

Friendship Day 2019: Songs you can dedicate to your friends on Friendship Day.

Friendship Day in India will be celebrated on August 4, the first Sunday of August. It's a day to celebrate this beautiful bond that not necessarily be connected by blood, but is so precious. From your day-to-day musings to endless banter, from sharing your joys and sorrows to just chilling in each other's company, friendships evolve daily and gradually. Friendship Day 2019 is a time to take a bit more effort and tell your friend what they mean to you. Through messages, hand-made cards, customized gifts, you can do a bit extra and express your love to your friend. You can also dedicate some friendship songs; sing them together or take a long drive with some songs that celebrate friendship. Here's some help.

Songs you can dedicate to your friends on Friendship Day:

Purani jeans

A timeless classic, this song from 1993 album Sandesa was sung by Pakistani singer Ali Haider and gained a lot of popularity in India. It brings out true emotions of friendship during the growing up years. You can play it on Friendship Day.

The lyrics go like this:

Purani jeans aur guitar

mohalle ki woh chhat aur mere yaar

woh raaton ko jaagna

subah ghar jaana kood ke deewar..

Ye dosti hum nahin todenge

Another gem from iconic movie "Sholay". This one's sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. With heart-touching lyrics written by Anand Bakshi and music composition by RD Burman, this song is for the keeps. This will lift your mood instantly.

Here are the lyrics:

Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge

Todenge dam magar, tera saath na chhodenge...

Aye meri jeet teri jeet, teri haar meri haar

Sun ae mere yaar...

Tera gham mera gham teri jaan meri jaan

Aisa apna pyaar..

Tere jaisa yaar kahan



From the famous 1981 movie "Yaarana" starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Singh, "Tere jaisa yaar kahan" is written by Anjaan and composed by Rajesh Roshan.

Here are the lyrics of the famous song:

Tere jaisa yaar kahan

Kahan aisa yaarana

Yaad karegi duniya

Tera mera afsana

Meri zindagi sawaari

Mujhko gale lagake

Baitha diya falak pe

Mujhe khaat se oothake

Dil chahta hai

A song ideal for road trips and that one instantly lifts the spirits. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan from the 2001 movie Dil Chahta Hai, this one's a must for your Friendship Day song list.

Here are the lyrics:

Dil chahta hai, kabhi na beete chamkile din...

Dil chahta hai, hum na rahein kabhi yaaron ke bin

Din din bhar ho pyari baatein, jhumein shaamein, gaaye raatein

Masti mein rahey duba duba hamesha samaa...

Humko raahon mein yuhin milti rahey khushiyan

Dil chahta hai, kabhi na beete chamkile din

Dil chahta hai, hum na rahein kabhi yaaron ke bin...

Yaaron

Sung by KK - Krishnakumar Kunnath, his debut album in 1999 "Pal" ruled the music charts and the lips of youngsters as soon as it released. Yaaron was a blockbuster hit. Amazing to hum along on Friendship Day.

Here are the lyrics:

Yaaron dosti, badi hi haseen hai

Ye na ho toh, kya phir

Bolo ye zindagi hai

Koi toh, ho raazdaar

Begaraz tera ho yaar

Koi toh, ho raazdaar...

Enjoy singing these songs on Friendship Day. Make a list of songs for Frienship day and play them to get into the mood for Friendship Day.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.