Friendship Day 2019: Date, Importance, History Of A Day That Celebrates Friends

Friendship Day is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August. This year, the day will be observed on August 4. Bangladesh, Malaysia and UAE will also celebrate Friendship Day on the coming Sunday. The history of Friendship Day dates back to 1958 when World Friendship Crusade proposed it. On April 27, 2011 the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. However, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on April 8 each year. In honour of Friendship Day in 1998, Nane Annan, wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, named Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations.
Here's when Friendship Day is celebrated around the world:
Argentina: July 20
Bolivia: July 23
Brazil: July 20
Colombia: Second Saturday of March
Ecuador: July 14
Estonia: July 14
Finland: July 30
India: First Sunday of August
Malaysia: First Sunday of August
Mexico: July 14
Pakistan: July 19
Spain: July 20
Uruguay: July 20
United States: February 15
Venezuela: July 14
The day is celebrated by exchanging wishes and gifts among friends. They plan a day out to celebrate their friendship and also tie friendship bands around each other's wrists. It's a day when friends come together and spend quality time reminiscing their friendship journey.
