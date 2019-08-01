Friendship Day 2019: Date, Importance, History Of A Day That Celebrates Friends

Friendship Day 2019: The history of Friendship Day dates back to 1958.

Friendship Day is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August. This year, the day will be observed on August 4. Bangladesh, Malaysia and UAE will also celebrate Friendship Day on the coming Sunday. The history of Friendship Day dates back to 1958 when World Friendship Crusade proposed it. On April 27, 2011 the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. However, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on April 8 each year. In honour of Friendship Day in 1998, Nane Annan, wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, named Winnie the Pooh as the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations.

Here's when Friendship Day is celebrated around the world:



Argentina: July 20

Bolivia: July 23

Brazil: July 20

Colombia: Second Saturday of March

Ecuador: July 14

Estonia: July 14

Finland: July 30

India: First Sunday of August

Malaysia: First Sunday of August

Mexico: July 14

Pakistan: July 19

Spain: July 20

Uruguay: July 20

United States: February 15

Venezuela: July 14

The day is celebrated by exchanging wishes and gifts among friends. They plan a day out to celebrate their friendship and also tie friendship bands around each other's wrists. It's a day when friends come together and spend quality time reminiscing their friendship journey.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.