Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Eid Mubarak Messages And Eid SMS

Eid ul Fitr 2021: Here are Eid Mubarak greetings and wishes for you

Eid Mubarak! Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated today after the cresent Shawwal moon was sighted. Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calender and the first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitracross the world. Many countries and some states in India like Kerala and Kashmir celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Thurdsay. Amid the coronavirus-forced strict restrictions and lockdowns, Eid ul Fitr celebrations are a low-key affair. Muslim clerics have urged the faithful to pray and celebrate at home safely. Eid celebrations will be largely virtual this year. Eid ul Fitr is a cheerful festival reflecting the camaraderie associated with it. Here are short and sweet Eid Mubarak wishes, special messages, Eid SMS and images you can share with your loved ones. Wish you a Happy Eid!

Eid ul Fitr wishes, messages, Eid Mubarak greetings, quotes, SMS and images to share with your loved ones

Eid ul Fitr wishes to share

Eid Mubarak! Warm wishes to you, family and friends

A bouquet of beautiful warm wishes to all. Eid Mubarak!

Amid these difficult times may Allah shower His mercy upon us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! May the divine happiness fill our homes and hearts

May Allah bring you lots of joy, happiness and good health. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a Happy Eid! May God keep you safe and happy.

May God shower his choicest blessings on Eid. Wish you a Happy Eid ul Fitr!

May peace, safety, good health and prosperity be yours. Eid Mubarak!

Have a blessed day with your family, and loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak messages

On this auspicious day of Eid, may all your wishes be fulfilled and may you find happiness and peace.

To my friends, sending love and warm wishes, special prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Fitr!

On this Eid prayers for people around the world to have smile on their faces. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Let us hope we can leave behind these challenging times together for a period of happiness, compassion and peace. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid! The day is all about love and peace. I wish you all every bit of happiness, good health and peace of min

Eid Mubarak greetings

Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak!

Wish you a happy and blessed Eid ul Fitr today!