PM Modi Tweets Eid ul Fitr Wishes: 'Praying For Everyone's Good Health'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone on Eid ul Fitr today. ''Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare,'' PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Amid the coronavirus-forced strict restrictions and lockdowns, Eid ul Fitr celebrations are a low-key affair. Muslim clerics have urged the faithful to pray and celebrate at home safely. Eid Mubarak wishes flooded Twitter after the cresent Shawwal moon was sighted. Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calender and the first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world.